Trump taps team to work with US Treasury nominee Scott Bessent

President-elect Trump announced several appointments to his administration Thursday, including the team that will work with his nominee for the U.S. Treasury, Scott Bessent.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that Ken Kies will serve as assistant secretary for tax policy.

Kies, who has worked as a tax lawyer for 47 years, has served as the chief of staff for the Joint Committee on Taxation and the chief Republican tax counsel of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Also joining the team is Alexandra Preate, who Trump appointed as senior counsel to the secretary.

Trump said Preate is an accomplished executive in public relations.

Trump appointed Hunter McMaster to serve as the director of policy planning and Daniel Katz was appointed to serve as chief of staff.

Katz, Trump wrote, is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a graduate of Yale. Katz also served as a senior adviser at the Treasury Department.

Trump’s appointment as deputy chief of staff in the Treasury Department is Samantha Schwab, who worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs during the president-elect’s first term.

“All of them are incredible, hardworking Patriots, who will work tirelessly to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump said of the team.

In addition to the Treasury Department appointments, Trump announced that Benjamin Leon James will serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Spain.

“Benjamin is a highly successful entrepreneur, equestrian, and philanthropist. He came to the U.S. from Communist Cuba at 16-years-old, with only five dollars in his pocket, and proceeded to build his company, Leon Medical Centers, into an incredible business,” Trump wrote.

“He has helped support many worthy causes, like La Liga Contra el Cancer, and important Medical Research at Johns Hopkins and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”

Trump also appointed Joe Popolo to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

Popolo helped transform the Freeman Company into what Trump called “the world’s leading live event brand experience company.”

Popolo also serves as founder and CEO of Charles & Potomac Capital, LLC; the chairman of the board of Pinnacle Live, LLC; and, as a board member of Ondas Holdings.

“Joe is an E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner, and also a recipient of the Dallas Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO Award,” Trump wrote. “He is a proud graduate of Boston College, a member of their Board of Regents, and also, a Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museum.”

Trump also appointed Cora Alvi to serve as his deputy chief of staff.

Alvi, Trump wrote, most recently worked as the national deputy finance director for Donald J. Trump for President Inc.