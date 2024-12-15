Trump taps Richard Grenell as presidential envoy for special missions, Edward S. Walsh as Ireland ambassador

President-elect Trump named a couple of key first-term allies to roles in his second administration, including Richard Grenell.

Grenell was the incoming president’s pick as presidential envoy for special missions, a post that will likely drive the administration’s policies in some of the most contentious regions of the world.

“Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea,” Trump said in the announcement Saturday evening.

Grenell was Trump’s intelligence chief during the president’s first administration.

“In my First Term, Ric was the United States Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations,” Trump said. “Previously, he spent eight years inside the United Nations Security Council, working with North Korea, and developments in numerous other Countries.”

Trump also announced Edward Sharp Walsh as his pick to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

“Edward is the President of the Walsh Company, a very successful nationwide construction and real estate firm. He is a great philanthropist in his local community, and previously served as the Chairman of the New Jersey Schools Development Authority Board,” Trump announced.

The picks are the latest in a string of nominations the president-elect hopes the Senate will approve.