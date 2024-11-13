Trump taps Matt Gaetz for attorney general

President-elect Trump on Wednesday announced Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as his pick for attorney general — an unexpected pick that took many, including fellow House Republicans, by surprise.

If confirmed, Gaetz will head up the Justice Department after Trump is sworn in for his second term in January.

Trump first announced his nomination in a post on Truth Social, saying Gaetz “has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice.”

Gaetz confirmed the nomination on the social media site X, adding, “It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!”

In his statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Gaetz for his experience on the House Judiciary Committee, where he said Gaetz “played a key role” in “defeating the Russia, Russia Hoax,” and exposing what Trump described as “alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization.”

“He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” he added.

Gaetz graduated from William & Mary College of Law and passed the Florida bar exam in 2008.

News of his appointment was met with a certain level of shock from House lawmakers.

Gaetz, a longtime Trump ally, had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which subpoenaed him as recently as September for an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct with a minor. Gaetz in response told the panel he would “no longer voluntarily participate” in their probe.

“I explicitly reserve all of my rights pursuant to House Rules and the U.S. Constitution,” he wrote in the letter, which was shared on social media.

It is unlikely that the investigation itself would block Gaetz’s path to confirmation in the Republican-majority Senate, though it could make it more difficult.

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., who chairs the House Ethics Committee, told Fox News Digital that their investigation would cease as soon as Gaetz leaves the House.

“Once a member is no longer a member of Congress, then Ethics has no jurisdiction,” he said.

Guest added: “Look, I have great trust in President Trump and those people that he will surround himself with and put in his cabinet, so I’m sure that Trump and his transition team have taken into consideration all the good and bad surrounding every one of the candidates that they’re looking at appointing, and so I do not question President Trump’s appointment at all.”

Still, Guest said that the House Ethics Committee would not ramp up the pace of their investigation in light of Gaetz’s nomination. “No, we’re not going to do anything to expedite this,” he told Fox News.

Early contenders for the post had included sitting U.S. senators, former Justice Department personnel and at least one top White House adviser from Trump’s first term.

“He’s going to want someone who he knows, likes and trusts,” former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told Fox News about the role last week. “He’s going to want someone who was there from the beginning.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back soon for updates.