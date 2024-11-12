Trump taps former New York Rep Lee Zeldin to lead EPA

Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin has been picked to join President-elect Donald Trump’s administration as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator.

Trump confirmed the news in a statement Monday afternoon, writing in part, “Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”

Trump said Zeldin has “brilliantly” handled some “extremely difficult and complex situations.” He said he is sure Zeldin will “quickly prove to be a great contributor!”

The New York Post was first to report on Trump picking Zeldin to lead the EPA.

“I’m looking forward to serving in President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator. Together, we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility,” Zeldin told Fox News Digital on Monday. “We will do this all while conserving our environment, protecting access to clean air and water, and keeping the American people healthy. I look forward to contributing to President Trump’s agenda to build a more prosperous future for our nation.”

Zeldin represented New York’s 1st Congressional District from 2015 to 2023, and in 2022 he made a run for governor, garnering the most votes for a Republican candidate in 50 years.

Zeldin grew up in Suffolk County, which is the same county he represented as a federal lawmaker.

At age 23, he became the youngest attorney in New York State at that time.

Zeldin served in the Army for four years, holding roles like military intelligence officer, prosecutor and military magistrate.

In 2006, he deployed to Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Today, he continues to serve as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, according to the statement put out by Trump.

Zeldin was elected to the New York state Senate in 2010, where he served until 2014, when he was elected to Congress.

During his eight years working at the U.S. Capitol, Zeldin served on the House Foreign Affairs and House Financial Services committees.

While in office, he championed infrastructure and research projects like the preservation of Plum Island and Army Corps of Engineers initiatives.