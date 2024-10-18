Trump takes jabs at Harris during keynote at Al Smith dinner, vows to correct ‘serious problems’ in US

Former President Donald Trump took the dais at the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on Thursday evening, cracking jokes and taking shots at Vice President Kamala Harris for skipping the bipartisan political event that typically adds a bit of levity to the campaign trail each presidential election cycle.

“If you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis, and she would have been here, guaranteed. She would have been guaranteed,” Trump quipped of Harris’ absence on Thursday, citing her promotion of a bail fund during the riots of 2020.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were welcomed to the event just after 8 p.m., with Trump shaking hands with other high-profile guests, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Comedian Jim Gaffigan served as the emcee of this year’s dinner.

“I must say I was shocked when I heard that Kamala was skipping the Al Smith dinner. I’d really hoped that you would come, because we can’t get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh. She laughs like crazy,” Trump joked at another point of Harris.

The Al Smith dinner was launched in 1946, and has raised millions of dollars for charities supporting women and children. It has since grown to become a political and cultural hallmark of election seasons. The dinner is named after the first Catholic presidential candidate, Al Smith, who served as the 42nd governor of New York. He ran for president as a Democrat in 1928.

Other attendees of the event include, Attorney General Letitia James – an outspoken critic of Trump who slammed him as a “con man” while campaigning for the AG job in 2018 – former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and others.

This year’s Al Smith dinner, however, was set to be a bit different from previous years, as Vice President Kamala Harris skipped the in-person event, sending a pre-recorded video instead. The 2020 Al Smith dinner was also different from previous election years, as it was held virtually amid the pandemic’s lockdowns and social distancing requirements.

Harris’ provided a video of herself, and was joined by former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Molly Shannon as the character of Catholic student Mary Katherine Gallagher.

“So tell me something, I’m giving a speech. Do you have some thoughts about what I might say tonight?” Harris asked Shannon in the video.

“Don’t lie. Thou shall not bear false witness to thy neighbor,” Shannon responded.

“Indeed, especially thy neighbor’s election results,” Harris joked.

Harris’ snub of the historic Catholic charity event irked New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan, the host of the dinner, on his podcast earlier this week.

“This year will be imbalanced because sadly, Kamala Harris isn’t coming,” Dolan said on his podcast Tuesday. “It’s a shame because the nature of the evening is to bring people together. The nature of the evening is civility, patriotism, humor. It’s not a campaign speech. It’s not a campaign stop.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment on sending a pre-recorded video message for the event, but did not receive a reply. The campaign previously told Fox News that Harris was skipping the event to focus on campaigning in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Thursday.

“The Vice President is going to be campaigning in a battleground state that day, and the campaign wants to maximize her time in the battlegrounds this close to the election. Her team also told the organizers that she would very much like to attend their event as President. This would make her one of the first sitting Presidents to attend,” the campaign said.

Prior to the event, Trump lambasted Harris on Truth Social for not appearing in-person and suggested it could cost her the Catholic vote.

“Just found out that Lyin’ Kamala is doing a video message tonight instead of being at the Al Smith Dinner. She shouldn’t be allowed to do a video message. Kamala should be there like almost every other Presidential Candidate in their History, except Walter Mondale, who lost 49-1. They didn’t give me the option of a video message, nor would I have done it. This is very disrespectful to everyone involved. She should be here, or lose the Catholic Vote!” Trump posted.

Trump continued in his remarks that he would make some self-deprecating jokes, before saying his critics and opponents have taken shots at him “for a hell of a long time.”

“Tradition holds that I’m supposed to tell a few self-deprecating jokes this evening. So here it goes. Nope. I’ve got nothing. I’ve got nothing. There’s nothing to say. I guess I just don’t see the point of taking shots at myself when other people have been shooting at me for a hell of a long time,” he joked.

Trump has attended the event each election year since 2016, when he and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton traded barbs that drew roaring laughter and some jeers from the crowd.

“It’s great to be here with a thousand wonderful people, or, as I call it, a small intimate dinner with some friends. Or as Hillary calls it, her largest crowd of the season,” Trump quipped during his 2016 remarks.

“People look at the Statue of Liberty, and they see a proud symbol of our history as a nation of immigrants. A beacon of hope for people around the world. Donald sees the Statue of Liberty and sees a 4. Maybe a 5 if she loses the torch and tablet and changes her hair,” Clinton joked amid her remarks.

“I think we have some serious problems in the world, but they’re going to get solved and we’re going to make America great again. And thank you very much. And God bless you all,” Trump said as he wrapped up his remarks Thursday.

Dolan said he anticipates the dinner to raise roughly $9 million, which will be given to various charities to assist women and children in need, as part of the Church’s pro-life mission, according to a press release from the foundation.

