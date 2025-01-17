Trump swearing-in to move indoors due to cold weather, source tells Fox News

The swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Trump’s inauguration will be moved inside because of cold temperatures forecast for Washington, D.C., Fox News has learned.

Brutal cold and ferocious winds are forecast for the D.C. region on Monday, with temperatures expected to hover just over 20 degrees, the Washington Post reported.

With the wind chill, it will feel more like single digit temperatures. There is also a possibility of snow from a storm forecast on Sunday.

The Inaugural Committee has yet to comment on the move.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.