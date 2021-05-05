Trump supports Elise Stefanik for House GOP conference chair amid Liz Cheney feud: sources

Former President Donald Trump supports Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as the House Republican conference chair, sources close to the former president tell Fox News.

Stefanik, R-N.Y., has been making calls to gin up support for a challenge to Cheney, R-Wyo., Fox News confirmed this week. She has gained the support of top House Republicans as well, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Scalise spokesperson Lauren Fine told Fox News.

“Liz will have more to say in the coming days. This moment is about much more than a House leadership fight,” Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler told Fox News Wedneday.

Cheney and Trump have for years been relatively cool to each other, as the former president ran in 2016 as a non-establishment Republican who is different from the GOP of the Bush-Cheney era. But the rift between the two exploded after Trump’s false statements that the 2020 election was stolen and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, and has been more vocal than almost any Republican nationwide in aiming to the GOP from Trump, even as most in the House GOP have sought to mend fences with the former president.

“This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue,” Adler said Tuesday.

