Trump supporters march past New York homes of Cuomo, Clintons

Supporters of President Trump made a scene in New York protesting outside the homes of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The protestors carried signs that read “Cuomo sucks,” “Expose the corruption,” and “Dead people don’t vote!”

Dawn Greenberg, a Clinton neighbor who founded the Chappaqua Friends of Hillary in 2015 when Clinton ran for the Oval Office against Trump, said the trouble was “incredibly distressing.”

“I’m sad for the Clintons. I feel like they can’t win. I feel like they’re being targeted. Of course the secret service will keep them safe,” Greenberg said. “I just think it’s beyond the pale. It’s like, where are we going with this? It just keeps getting ratcheted up more and more.”

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton tweeted at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday that Trump supporters were outside her parents’ home shouting: “Lock her up.”

Cuomo has recently been sparring with Trump over a possible COVID-19 vaccine, as companies, including Pfizer and Moderna, have made strides in developing effective vaccine candidates.

Cuomo has said that he would have state officials study any vaccine approved by the federal government before distributing it to residents, which prompted Trump to say he would not send it to New York at all unless the state gives the vaccine the green light.

This led Cuomo to threaten to sue the administration if the White House discriminates against his state. The president said he would send the vaccine if Cuomo would readily accept it.

Although the protesters were seen playing music, honking horns and shouting through megaphones, police in New Castle, N.Y. said the marchers stayed peaceful and by early evening they had departed from the governor’s neighborhood.

In recent days, Trump appeared to be inching closer to acknowledging the reality of his election loss. In comments in the Rose Garden on Friday about a coronavirus vaccine, Trump said his administration would “not be going to a lockdown” to slow the spread of COVID-19, and added that “whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell.”

Trump on Sunday renewed his groundless attacks on an election technology firm, Dominion Voting Systems, without evidence of any serious irregularities. Dominion has said it “denies claims about any vote switching or alleged software issues with our voting systems.”

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a federal agency that oversees U.S. election security, said in a statement last week that the General Election was the most secure in American history.

”There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the agency said,