Trump supporters confront Mitt Romney at airport, on plane: videos

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was confronted by supporters of President Trump on Tuesday while waiting for a flight at an airport and during the flight, according to videos circulating on social media.

“Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?” asked one woman, who approached Romney while he sat in the airport waiting area using his iPad, noting that she would agree to put on a mask because she wanted to have a “chat” with him.

“I do agree with many of the things he is for, and I support those things,” the Utah senator replied, in reference to the president.

She asked if he would support Trump and some Republican lawmakers’ efforts to overturn President-elect Biden’s win by blocking the Senate’s certification of the Electoral College votes.

“No,” he replied. “It’s a long story, but we have a Constitution; the Constitution process is clear. I will follow the Constitution, and I will explain all that when we meet in Congress this week.”

ROMNEY CALLS FOR ‘URGENT’ ACTION TO FIX CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DELAYS

The woman continued to confront Romney for not voting to reelect the president, adding that he had been voted in “as a conservative to represent the conservative constituents. Period.”

He replied that isn’t “how the Constitution works.”

“It is,” she contradicted, adding, “you work for us.”

DAVID LIMBAUGH: MITT ROMNEY’S UNABASHED HATRED OF TRUMP BLINDS HIM TO REALITY OF PRESIDENT’S POPULARITY

As Romney got up from his seat, he reminded her that he works for the people of Utah. She replied that she is from Utah and said his constituents would make sure he’s voted out in the next election.

“You’re a joke,” the woman said after saying she wouldn’t be surprised if there had been fraud involved in his election victory.

“Absolute joke, it’s a disgusting shame,” she added as he walked away.

But the trouble wasn’t over for the Republican.

Once he got onto his flight, a group of Trump supporters started chanting, “Traitor!” and hurled accusations of his connections to Ukrainian oil company Burisma, Biden and his lack of support for Trump’s election efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out for comment, but Romney has not commented on the videos.