Trump supporters celebrate Inauguration Day in DC streets: ‘Today is a day of freedom’

Spirits were high in the streets of Washington, D.C., this Monday as Americans from across the country converged on the nation’s capital to celebrate the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Fox News Digital spoke to many Trump supporters, who, despite frigid temperatures and a biting wind chill, expressed optimism and hope for the future of America under the new Trump administration.

“It’s a happy day,” said a group of women from South Georgia, who were wearing huge star-spangled hats and “Make America Great Again” scarves and were standing by the Capitol building.

“It’s amazing to have freedom again,” said one of the women named Tanya Garrett.

“Today is a day of freedom,” chimed in another woman named Angela Anderson.

Anderson said she believes the Trump administration will bring “the respect of America back.”

“I think that’s one of the greatest things,” she said. “We’re going to have respect from other countries, and we’re going to prosper and bring safety on our borders and the respect for the people that there should be.”

Most of the Trump supporters who spoke with Fox News Digital said that the most important thing the new president could do is move quickly to undo the damage done during the the Biden administration by securing the border, restoring the economy and American energy and projecting American strength against the nation’s enemies.

“I am very, very excited,” said Rachel Quy, who traveled from Atlanta and was standing outside Union Station. “I’m Vietnamese American and I do not like communists and a lot of us who are anti-communist we hope that Trump can stop that or at least make them weaker so we can make America stronger.”

In a pub just blocks away from the Capitol, the celebrations began as early as ten in the morning. As televisions showed Trump emerging from St. John’s Episcopal Church after morning services, crowds in the bar broke into cheers and applause.

“A lot of changes are going to happen,” said Jeff, a Trump fan sitting by the bar who traveled for the inauguration from Alaska. “We’re going to make immigration a big deal, bringing things back to America, businesses. It’s a new era, I’m looking forward to it.”

Another Trump supporter named Will, who was sitting nearby, chimed in saying he had never felt the same type of energy for another president.

“We’re from Oregon, so it’s a blue state, so it’s nice to be around like-minded people,” he said.

Outside, supporters lined Pennsylvania Avenue where Trump and his motorcade were expected to pass through on their way to Capital One Arena.

“We were doing much better under Trump, so we’re excited for another four years,” said Philip Swinson, a construction business owner from Southern California. Standing by Swinson was his father and business partner, Brad Swinson.

“I’m almost 72 and I’m going to remember [Biden] as the worst president of my lifetime by far,” said Brad. “We’re big on freedom, the Constitution, free enterprise, all the things that they seem to be pushing against, at least the Democrats [and] the deep state and I think people can see through that.”

Some said that they have noticed a shift in energy in their communities, with more and more people willing to openly agree with and support Trump and his agenda.

“Anything is better than what we’ve had for the last four years,” said Levi, a young man from Wisconsin. “People that were my friends that were liberals, hard-core lefties, now they’re like: ‘You know what? We’ve got to change something here.’”

“It’s been embarrassing for the last four years. We have not had anybody in charge, anybody running the show,” said Deanna, from Illinois. “America has got somebody in charge now.”