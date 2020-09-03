Trump suggests hair salon owner should run for Congress after Pelosi feud

President Trump on Thursday suggested the hair salon owner who House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims “set” her up should run for the House of Representatives.

Fox News first reported the California Democrat’s visit to a San Francisco hair salon despite it being closed due to coronavirus-related local ordinances. On Thursday, the president took another swipe at the speaker.

PELOSI FIGHTS BACK: ‘THE SALON OWES ME AN APOLOGY FOR SETTING ME UP’

“Nancy Pelosi says she got ‘set up’ by a Beauty Parlor owner,” Trump tweeted Thursday, referring to owner Erica Kious. “Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?”

The president’s tweet comes after Pelosi dug in over the controversy and claimed that she was “set up” at the hair salon, which she said she had been to “over the years many times.”

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I have been to many times,” Pelosi told reporters Wednesday. “When they said they could accommodate people one at a time, and we can set up that time, I trusted that.”

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only.

“The salon owes me an apology for setting me up,” she added.

In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time, the Californian speaker is seen walking through ESalonSF in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

The stylist doing her hair can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.

Pelosi, on Wednesday, downplayed the fact that she didn’t wear a mask in the salon.

EXCLUSIVE: PELOSI USED SHUTTERED SAN FRANCISCO HAIR SALON FOR A BLOW-OUT, OWNER CALLS IT ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’

“I just had my hair washed. I don’t wear my mask when I’m washing my hair,” she said. “Do you wear one when you wash your hair?”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany played the footage, first obtained by Fox News, of Pelosi in the shuttered San Francisco hair salon on loop Thursday, urging her to “apologize.”

“Nancy Pelosi was not in the halls of Congress when I asked where she was, she was not working in good faith to make a deal for the American people,” McEnany said during a White House briefing. “Nope, Nancy Pelosi was found in San Francisco, at a hair salon, where she was indoors, even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service.”