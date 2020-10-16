Trump stumping in Florida, Georgia as Biden heads to Michigan after competing town halls

With the November election less than three weeks away, President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will stump in key battleground states on Friday, making a final appeal to voters one night after their dueling town halls.

The candidates participated in competing town halls in different cities on different networks Thursday night: Trump on NBC from Miami and Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. The second presidential debate was originally scheduled for that night, but Trump backed out last week when debate organizers announced the forum would be virtual following the president’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump was grilled by NBC News’ moderator Savannah Guthrie on the coronavirus pandemic, taxes, white supremacy and QAnon, while Biden faced questions about his stances on expanding the Supreme Court, defunding the police and banning fracking.

Here’s what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they’ll be spending Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, just 19 days away from the election.

President Trump

Trump will start his day by campaigning in Flordia, a vital swing state. He’s slated to leave Trump National Doral Miami for Fort Myers, where he will deliver remarks on “Protecting America’s Seniors.” From there, Trump will head to Ocala, about two hours north of Orlando, for a Make America Great Again Rally.

Once that concludes, Trump will travel to Georgia for a second rally in Macon, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Biden with a slim 1.7 percentage point lead in Florida and a razor-thin 0.4 percentage point lead in Georgia.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

The former vice president is making a swing through southeastern Michigan, with planned stops in Southfield and Detroit.

Biden’s campaign said the candidate will deliver remarks on protecting and expanding access to health care in Southfield, before heading to Detroit for a “voter mobilization event.”

Biden is leading Trump by more than 7 percentage points in Michigan, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Vice President Mike Pence

Pence is heading to North Carolina on Friday for an afternoon rally in Selma. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

His visit comes one day after the president visited North Carolina for an event in Greenville.

The Biden campaign has not released Harris’ schedule for the day. However, on Thursday the campaign halted her travel through this weekend after two people — a flight crew member and Harris’ communications director — tested positive for the coronavirus.

