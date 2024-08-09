Trump stages Mar-a-Lago press conference in ‘stark contrast’ with Harris as she avoids media

Former President Trump is holding a general news conference at Mar-a-Lago Thursday afternoon with members of the press – a move that the campaign says presents a “stark contrast” with Vice President Kamala Harris, who has avoided the media since being tapped as the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I will be doing a General News Conference at 2:00 P.M. at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach. Thank you!” Trump posted to his Truth Social Thursday morning.

A Trump campaign source told Fox News Digital that the former president and Republican presidential nominee is holding off-the-record meetings with major members of the press Thursday.

“President Trump wanted to address them while they were already in Palm Beach because he’s the most transparent candidate in history,” the Trump campaign source told Fox News Digital.

“Meanwhile, it’s been 18 days since Kamala Harris was installed as the Democrat Nominee, and she has yet to answer a single question from the media,” the source continued. “A stark contrast!”

Harris has gone 18 days without holding a formal press conference.

The vice president became the de facto nominee after President Biden endorsed her on July 21 when he suspended his re-election campaign.

The Democratic National Committee held a virtual roll call vote, and she was offically named the Democratic presidential nominee.

Since then, Harris has been on the campaign trail, spoken at various events, and given informal remarks to reporters at various points, but has not done a formal press conference or a wide-ranging interview.

She also failed to appear at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, where Trump made headlines last week with a heated question-and-answer session, although she could make a future appearance with the group.

This week, she made headlines by picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, but the two have still not been questioned formally in interviews or press conferences. It’s gotten the attention of GOP vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, who has implored the media to do better on the issue and get Harris to answer questions.

During a Wednesday press conference in Detroit, Vance urged reporters to “show a little bit of self-awareness” and pushed Harris to “do the job of a presidential candidate” by speaking to them.

“Until she does, you guys have got to stop giving her a honeymoon and pretending that she is something she isn’t,” he said.

Vance on Wednesday also attempted to confront Harris over not answering reporters’ questions while both of their planes were on the tarmac of a Wisconsin airport on Wednesday.

Vance told a press gaggle at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport that he was trying to get a better look at Air Force Two because it’s “going to be my plane in a few months.”

The Republican told reporters that he worried Harris’ press gaggle “might get a little lonely” because Harris doesn’t answer their questions.

“Hey, guys. How are you?” Vance asked the group as he walked toward them. “I just wanted to check out my future plane, but I also wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why Kamala Harris refuses… why does she refuse to answer questions from the media?”

“And I also thought that the press gaggle following her might get a little lonely,” he added. “I, at least, have enough respect for you all, and for the American people you report to, to come and talk to you and to answer some questions. And so I thought her reporters might actually benefit from that as well.”

Fox News Digital’s Brian Flood contributed to this report.