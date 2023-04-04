Trump sounds off on Biden, Alvin Bragg, Jack Smith on social media hours before arraignment: ‘This is illegal’

Former President Donald Trump took to social media late Monday evening, the day before he will be arraigned in a New York courtroom, to call for the very district attorney bringing charges against him to be “IMMEDIATELY INDICTED.” He also was critical of President Biden.

In a pair of posts, Trump addressed alleged leaks from District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office and said they are ruining his reputation. He then offered an “honorable” fix – indict himself.

“Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me,” Trump unsubstantially wrote on Truth Social. “I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF.”

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be indicted. The charges against him are unclear because the indictment is under seal until he is arraigned.

In a second post, the 45th president also claimed he was innocent and called the ongoing case against him a “mess.” He also called for Bragg to resign.

“D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment,” Trump wrote. “There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury.”

In yet another post, Trump brought up special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Biden’s Department of Justice to investigate whether the former president violated any laws when classified documents were found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump also accused Smith of leaking “massive amounts of information” to the media.

“This is illegal,” Trump added, calling Smith “totally biased.”

The former president said: “Biden is guilty of Obstruction, I am not!”

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday. The scheduled appearance will include officials collecting his fingerprints, specifying the charges brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Trump’s plea, which is expected to be not guilty.