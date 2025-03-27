Trump sounds off after ‘Highly Conflicted’ Obama-nominated judge assigned Signal chat lawsuit: ‘Disgraceful’

President Donald Trump sounded off on Truth Social early Thursday after Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia was assigned to preside over a lawsuit lodged against several Trump administration officials and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

The Obama-nominated judge has also been presiding over a lawsuit challenging Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies act for authority to deport Venezuelan members of Tren de Aragua, which the U.S. has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

“How disgraceful is it that ‘Judge’ James Boasberg has just been given a fourth ‘Trump Case,’ something which is, statistically, IMPOSSIBLE. There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, to win before him. He is Highly Conflicted, not only in his hatred of me — Massive Trump Derangement Syndrome! — but also, because of disqualifying family conflicts,” Trump asserted in a post.

“Boasberg, who is the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court, seems to be grabbing the ‘Trump Cases’ all to himself, even though it is not supposed to happen that way. Is there still such a thing as the ‘wheel,’ where the Judges are chosen fairly, and at random?” he continued.

“The good news is that it probably doesn’t matter, because it is virtually impossible for me to get an Honest Ruling in D.C. Our Nation’s Courts are broken, with New York and D.C. being the most preeminent of all in their Corruption and Radicalism. There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System, before it is too late!”

Trump called for Boasberg to be impeached earlier this month.

After calling him a “Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator,” Trump declared in a post on Truth Social, which did not refer to Boasberg by name, “This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!”

The new lawsuit Boasberg has been assigned was brought by the self-described “watchdog” group American Oversight.

Defendants named in the suit include Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as dependents, along with the NARA.

“Plaintiff American Oversight brings this action … to prevent the unlawful destruction of federal records and to compel Defendants to fulfill their legal obligations to preserve and recover federal records created through unauthorized use of Signal for sensitive national security decision-making,” the suit declares.