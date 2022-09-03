Trump slams ‘Third World’ raid on his home, says FBI agents rifled through Barron’s, Melania’s belongings

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump reacted to the recent FBI raid on his Florida home during a rally on Saturday night by accusing the Biden administration of “Third World” tactics.

“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent who is absolutely destroying him and everybody else in the polls,” Trump said during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Trump continued, “On a phony pretext from a highly political magistrate who they hand-picked late in the evening just days before the break-in and trampled upon my rights and civil liberties as if our country that we love so much were a third world nation, we’re like a third world nation.”

Trump told the crowd that FBI agents “rifled through” his wife and former First Lady Melania Trump’s closet drawers and “even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my sixteen-year-old son.”

Trump added that FBI agents left “everything they touched in a far different condition than it was when they started.”

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media who tell them what to do,” Trump said.

Trump told the crowd that the raid on his home last month was not only an effort to silence him but an effort to silence his supporters.

“They’re trying to silence me and more importantly, they are trying to silence you, but we will be not be silenced right?” Trump said, prompting chants of “USA!” from the crowd. “We will never stop speaking the truth. We have no choice because we’re not going to have a country left.”

The FBI raided Trump’s property as part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally possessed classified national security materials at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump, who was in Pennsylvania campaigning for Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano, referenced suspicion that he intends to run for political office again by teasing a possible president run.

“We’re leading Biden and everyone else, including the Republicans, by record numbers in the polls,” Trump said. “So I may just have to do it again. May have to do it again.”