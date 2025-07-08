Trump slams reporter for asking about ‘creep’ Jeffrey Epstein during Cabinet meeting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed a reporter for asking about Jeffrey Epstein during a high-profile Cabinet meeting Tuesday, asking the reporter if he wants to “waste” time talking about “this creep.”

“Can I just interrupt for one second?” Trump said after a reporter directed an Epstein question at Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?”

“This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking. … We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And, people are still talking about this guy, this creep?” Trump asked. “That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time?”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI released a memo Sunday that ended theories about an alleged Epstein client list, concluding there was no such list detailing the names of the world’s elite who allegedly took part in Epstein’s history as a sexual predator. The DOJ also concluded the disgraced financier did in fact commit suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019.

BONDI UNDER SIEGE AFTER DOJ REVEALS NO EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST

“I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump continued before Bondi answered. “At a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration. But you go ahead.”

The reporter had asked if Epstein had “worked for a American or foreign intelligence agency,” as well as why a minute of jailhouse footage the day Epstein committed suicide is missing from the footage released by DOJ.

FBI BOSSES INSIST JEFFREY EPSTEIN KILLED HIMSELF AFTER REVIEWING HIS FILE

“I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, it’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed, meaning the file along with the JFK, MLK files as well,” Bondi said, referring to an interview she had on Fox News in February and was asked about the allegedly Epstein client list.

“That’s what I meant by that. Also, to the tens of thousands of video, they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein,” she continued.

Bondi continued that she was unaware of Epstein allegedly working for an American or foreign intelligence agency and that she would check in on the matter, before also addressing why a minute of footage was missing from the videos of Epstein’s jail cell the day he died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And the minute missing from the video, we released the video showing definitively that the video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was — showing he committed suicide.”