Trump slams Liz Cheney as a ‘warmonger’ who loves ‘endless, nonsensical, bloody wars’

Former President Donald Trump called out GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyo., for “loving endless, nonsensical, bloody wars” during his rally in Wyoming Saturday evening.

Trump ripped Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, as “warmongers” who pushed the U.S. into international bloodbaths.

“The Cheneys are diehard globalists and warmongers who have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades, spilling American blood and spending American treasure all over the world,” Trump said in his remarks.

“That’s why Liz Cheney voted no on bringing our troops back home from Syria, where they didn’t even want to have us,” he continued.

Trump’s comment about Cheney’s vote on Syria was in reference to the congresswoman’s opposition to the former president deciding to pull U.S. troops from Syria in 2019 before a planned invasion from Turkey. Cheney called the move “a catastrophic mistake” at the time.

“Cheney is at the front of the parade trying to get us to go into wars with Russia or anyone else that wants to bite,” Trump said.

The Wyoming lawmaker has supported U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts, including efforts to help Ukraine in its war with Russia. She co-authored an op-ed for The Washington Post earlier this month with Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., arguing that the U.S. should continue providing military aid to the eastern European nation.

But Trump has blasted members of Congress in recent weeks over their approval of the $40 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

“The Democrats are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, yet America’s parents are struggling to even feed their children,” Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC earlier this month in reference to the nationwide baby formula shortage.

The former president’s criticism of Cheney came shortly after a speech from Harriet Hageman, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Cheney’s congressional seat. Cheney announced Thursday that she will seek reelection.

Cheney met the ire of Trump after she began criticizing his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and after the representative voted to impeach the former commander-in-chief following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. She was removed from GOP leadership last year after repeated criticisms of the 45th president.

She is one of two Republicans, along with Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to serve on the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Trump blasted Cheney at the rally for her stance on foreign policy, border security and election integrity, telling the crowd she is “America last.”

“She’s the face of the Washington swamp and the same failed foreign policy of the Clintons, Bushes, the Obamas, the Bidens and the entire sick political establishment,” Trump said.

