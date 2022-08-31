Trump slams DOJ’s filing opposing ‘special master,’ allegation he tried to ‘obstruct’ probe: ‘I Declassified!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Department of Justice following the agency’s opposition to his request for a “special master” to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, claiming he had already “declassified” the materials.

In the 40-page response filed Tuesday, the Justice Department opposed the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, saying he “lacks standing” because the records in question belong to the United States, not him. In addition, the DOJ’s filing said documents were likely “concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

In a flurry of Truth Social posts Wednesday morning, Trump said it was “terrible” that the FBI “during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see. Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!”

TRUMP FBI RAID: DOJ FILES RESPONSE ON POSSIBLE ‘SPECIAL MASTER’ APPOINTMENT FOR MAR-A-LAGO DOCS

Trump also appeared to react to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Tuesday memo to personnel reiterating DOJ’s policy that department communications to Congress must go through the Office of Legislative Affairs.

Garland’s memo comes on the heels of whistleblower claims made to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that there is, according to Grassley, a “deeply rooted political infection” within the FBI.

“Congratulations to the many FBI & DOJ Whistleblowers who have flooded the offices of our Senators & Congressmen/women with really bad things to say about what is going on. This is the time, after many years of lawbreaking & unfairness, to clean things up. All things for a reason. DRAIN THE SWAMP!!!” the former president said on Truth Social.

TRUMP HIRES NEW DEFENSE LAWYER FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Trump’s legal team has a deadline of 8 p.m. ET Wednesday to file its reply to DOJ’s opposition to the appointment of a special master.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson, Jake Gibson, Brie Stimson and Cecilia Duffy contributed to this report.