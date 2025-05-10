Trump signs EO offering illegal migrants ‘exit bonus’ in first-ever self-deportation program

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order establishing the first ever self-deportation program which incentivizes illegal migrants to voluntarily leave the country in a free flight and with a cash bonus.

The new program, titled “Project Homecoming,” authorizes government-funded flights and offers money to illegal migrants willing to self-deport.

Trump announced the signing of the order in a video post on Truth Social and said that the program will end up saving taxpayers “billions and billions” of dollars.

“We are making it as easy as possible for illegal aliens to leave America. Any illegal alien can simply show up at an airport and receive a free flight out of our country,” Trump said.

“Illegals can book a free flight to any foreign country as long as it’s not here. You can go anywhere you want.”

Trump added that illegal migrants will be offered a “very important exit bonus” to leave.

Homeland Security said earlier this week that migrants would be offered a $1,000 stipend each to leave. The department said this will be 70% cheaper for American taxpayers, as it currently costs DHS, on average, over $17,000 to arrest, detain, and deport someone.

“This deportation bonus will save American taxpayers billions and billions of dollars,” Trump said.

He advised illegal migrants to use the Homeland Security CBP One app to arrange their deportations. The Biden-era app was previously used to expedite migrants to schedule appointments at official ports of entry before they were paroled into the U.S. That function was ended on the first day of Trump’s second term and the app is now being used to encourage migrants to self-deport and notify some migrants that their legal status has been revoked.

Trump said that there would be stiff consequences for those who do not comply with his order, but added that migrants who have behaved in the U.S. may get a chance to come back in – as long as they follow the rules of the new plan.

“Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including significant jail time, enormous financial penalties, confiscation of all property, garnishment of all wages, imprisonment and incarceration and sudden deportation, in a place, and manner solely of our discretion,” Trump said.

“So to all illegal aliens who book your free flight right now, we want you out of America. But if you’re really good, we’re going to try and help you get back in.”

The White House said the financial incentives will benefit Americans in the long-term, given it estimates that illegal migrants will cost taxpayers $150 billion in FY 2023 alone.

“Over the last 4 years, the United States has endured a full-scale invasion of aliens entering and remaining in the country illegally, causing a relentless onslaught of crime, vagrancy, violence, and death in countless American communities,” the White House said in a statement.

“This lawless invasion has also limited the capacity of American schools and hospitals to provide for American citizens and has diverted billions of dollars in Federal, State, and local social services from Americans in need.”

Trump also took a shot at former President Biden, whose administration oversaw record numbers of border crossers.

“What Biden did to this country can never be explained. Will never, ever be accepted. Eventually, when the illegals are gone, it will save us trillions of dollars,” Trump said.