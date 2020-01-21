Trump set to address World Economic Forum in Davos

President Trump on Tuesday prepared to address the global business community in Davos while his adversaries back home prepared to begin an impeachment trial.

Trump will give opening remarks at the World Economic Forum at 5:30a.m. ET.

President Trump addressed the global business community early Tuesday while his adversaries back home prepared to begin an impeachment trial.

The two-day Swiss visit will test Trump’s ability to balance his domestic issues involving impeachment with a desire to project leadership on the world stage.