Trump selects South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem to run Department of Homeland Security

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will appoint South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in his upcoming administration.

Noem, who was once considered a potential running mate for Trump, has served as governor of the Mount Rushmore State since 2019. Before becoming governor, Noem was South Dakota’s at-large congresswoman from 2011 to 2019.

The DHS oversees U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Sources previously told Fox News Digital that Trump would select Noem to lead the DHS.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the Trump transition team said the South Dakota governor has a “very strong” track record on border security.

“She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times,” the statement reads.

“She will work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries.”

On X, Noem wrote that she was “honored and humbled” by the appointment.

“I look forward to working with Border Czar Tom Homan to make America SAFE again,” the Republican wrote. “With Donald Trump, we will secure the border and restore safety to American communities so families will again have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream.”

Noem’s forthcoming appointment to the position came as one of many bombshell announcements on Tuesday. The Trump transition team also announced that Pete Hegseth will be nominated to serve as secretary of the Department of Defense and that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the new Department of Government Efficiency.

Speaking to “Your World” host Neil Cavuto, Noem said last week that Trump has spoken to her personally about his focus “on big things.”

“He knows he only has four years, and he wants to hit the ground running,” Noem said. “And he said anybody that I want around me needs to be thinking big, too.”

