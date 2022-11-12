Trump seen practicing walking daughter Tiffany down the aisle ahead of Mar-a-Lago wedding

Former President Trump was seen walking his daughter Tiffany Trump down the aisle a day before her marriage to fianc? Michael Boulos on Saturday.

Boulos, a Lebanese businessman, also comes from a prominent family with businesses in Nigeria, including Boulos Enterprises, a motorcycle and motorbike distribution company.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2021, a day before Trump left the White House at the end of his first term.

The pair met in Mykonos, Greece in 2018 at Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, according to People magazine, and have been together for four years.

During the Friday afternoon rehearsal, Trump wore a blue open collar suit and Tiffany accompanied him in a strapless, blue and white floral dress. Boulos stayed casual in a t-shirt and khakis.

Her West Palm Beach wedding comes in the wake of Hurricane Nicole and days ahead of her father’s planned “very big announcement” which is expected to be the beginning of his 2024 presidential campaign.

The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall earlier this week.

The 29-year-old is the former president’s youngest daughter and his only child with second wife Marla Maples.