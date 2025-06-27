Trump secures record-shattering $1.4B for political war chest; will be ‘dominant force’ for GOP in midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump has secured commitments for a record-shattering $1.4 billion since Election Day 2024, Fox News Digital has learned, with advisors saying he will be “an even more dominant force” for Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

The president’s political operation, including the cash-on-hand at the Republican National Committee, has raised a historic $900 million since November, and commitments that will bring the total to more than $1.4 billion.

SCOOP: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE SHOWCASES RECORD FUNDRAISING AS PARTY BUILDS 2026 WAR CHEST

Fox News Digital has learned that the funds will be used to help Republicans to keep the House and Senate majorities.

Republicans currently control the House with a 220-215 majority, and control the Senate with a 53-47.

Sources say the funds will also be used for whatever the president deems “necessary and appropriate.”

“After securing a historic victory in his re-election campaign in 2024, President Trump has continued to break records, including fundraising numbers that have positioned him to be an even more dominant force going into the midterms and beyond,” President Trump’s senior advisor and National Finance Director Meredith O’Rourke told Fox News Digital.

RNC BRINGS ON NEW SENIOR LEADERSHIP TO ‘WORK AROUND THE CLOCK’ TO SUPPORT TRUMP AGENDA, ELECT REPUBLICANS

The president headlined a major donor event in Washington D.C. in April for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which is the House GOP’s campaign arm. That fundraiser hauled in at least $10 million for the NRCC, a source familiar with the event told Fox News.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, Vice President JD Vance was tapped to serve as the RNC Finance Chair—the first time in the history of the GOP that a sitting vice president served in the role.

Vance pledged to work to “fully enact the MAGA mandate” and grow the Republican majority in Congress in 2026.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.