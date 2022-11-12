Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely.

On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters, Trump took to social media to blame McConnell over the loss.

“Mitch McConnell, the Republicans Broken Down Senate Leader, does nothing about this. He’s too busy spending vast amounts of money on bad Senator Lisa [Murkowski] of Alaska, when Kelly [Tshibaka] is FAR better.”

Trump also criticized McConnell for not committing to overturning the 2020 presidential election, giving funding to Democratic agenda items and allowing them to increase the debt ceiling.

“He is the WORST!” Trump added, referencing the Kentucky Republican leader.

The former president’s comments come as a handful of Senate Republicans sought to delay their leadership elections set for next week as they too have growing frustration with McConnell and other leaders.

“It makes no sense for Senate to have leadership elections before GA runoff,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted Friday. “We don’t yet know whether we’ll have a majority & Herschel Walker deserves a say in our leadership. Critically, we need to hear a specific plan for the next 2 yrs from any candidate for leadership.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also tweeted Friday that the leadership vote “should be postponed.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., tweeted in support of Rubio’s proposition.

As did Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has not said whether he would support McConnell, or potentially run against him for the leadership post.

However, a Senate GOP aide that spoke with Fox News Digital said the elections will continue as planned.

“Members are frustrated, and they’re looking for an outlet to have a conversation. There will be a robust discussion at lunch on Tuesday,” at Senate GOP aide told Fox News Digital.

“There will also be a lot of questions about candidate quality/campaign priorities and mistakes. A lot of these will be directed at Scott, especially if the reports are true that he was preparing to challenge McConnell before Election Day had even concluded,” the aide added.

McConnell has led Republicans in the Senate since 2007 and served as the Senate Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021.