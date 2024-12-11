Trump says Wray resignation ‘great day for America,’ touts Kash Patel as ‘most qualified’ to lead FBI

FIRST ON FOX: President-elect Trump said Christopher Wray’s resignation is a “great day for America,” telling Fox News Digital it “will end the weaponization” of the FBI, while touting his nominee Kash Patel as the “most qualified” to lead the bureau.

Wray announced Wednesday afternoon his plans to resign in January 2025.

HERE’S WHAT KASH PATEL’S FORMER COLLEAGUES ARE SAYING ABOUT HIM

“The resignation of Christopher Wray is a great day for America as it will end the weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “I just don’t know what happened to him.”

Trump said his administration “will now restore the rule of law for all Americans.”

“Under the leadership of Christopher Wray, the FBI illegally raided my home, without cause, worked diligently on illegally impeaching and indicting me, and has done everything else to interfere with the success and future of America,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “They have used their vast powers to threaten and destroy many innocent Americans, some of which will never be able to recover from what has been done to them.”

The president-elect looked ahead to his nominee to lead the bureau, Kash Patel.

“Kash Patel is the most qualified nominee to lead the FBI in the Agency’s History, and is committed to helping ensure that Law, Order, and Justice will be brought back to our Country again, and soon,” Trump said. “As everyone knows, I have great respect for the rank-and-file of the FBI, and they have great respect for me. They want to see these changes every bit as much as I do but, more importantly, the American People are demanding a strong, but fair, system of justice.”

“We want our FBI back, and that will now happen,” he continued. “I look forward to Kash Patel’s confirmation, so that the process of Making the FBI Great Again can begin.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.