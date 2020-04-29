Trump says White House 'fading out' social distancing guidelines set to expire this week

President Trump on Wednesday said the administration will be “fading out” the federal social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus that are slated to expire Thursday.

The White House implemented the “30 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines last month, extending the strategy the White House rolled out in early March that included guidance on social distancing, working from home, washing hands frequently and avoiding unnecessary travel.

READ THE WHITE HOUSE’S ’30 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD’ CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES

The 30 days are set to expire Thursday, April 30, and are unlikely to be extended.

The president told reporters from the Oval Office Wednesday that the White House will be “fading out” the guidelines.

Vice President Pence added that those guidelines are “very much incorporated in the guidance.”

The “fading out” of the White House social distancing guidelines comes as the states across the nation begin Phase One to reopen their economies amid the coronavirus crisis.

The White House, earlier this month, laid out guidelines to reopen the economy, and passed the decision on when to move to each phase to governors and local officials.

The Trump administration’s guidelines outline what individuals, businesses, health care workers and more should do over three phases in reopening the economy, with states making it to the first phase only if they see a decrease in the number of cases within their borders over 14 days.

CDC DRAFT OUTLINES PHASED REOPENING OF CHILD CARE, RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS, FOOD INDUSTRY AMID CORONAVIRUS

Meanwhile, Fox News obtained a draft proposal of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a phased reopening of the economy.

The CDC draft contains guidelines for child care centers, schools, day camps, faith-based institutions, bars and restaurants and public transportation, and an outline of specific directions for each sector.

The draft proposal is reportedly under review by White House officials, and the CDC could release a final proposal in the coming days.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. reported more than 1 million positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 58,900 deaths.