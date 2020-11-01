Trump says votes should be counted by Election Day at Georgia rally

President Trump reiterated his call for the 2020 presidential race to be decided on Election Day during a campaign stop in Rome, Georgia on Sunday night.

Trump criticized Supreme Court rulings last week allowing Pennsylvania and North Carolina an extended timeframe to receive and count absentee ballots for the 2020 election. The president has argued the election should end on Nov. 3 and all ballots received after that date should not count.

“If you know what would have been really nice? If our Supreme Court could have ruled that everything has to be counted by the evening of our Election Day, instead of waiting around six days, eight days, nine days, giving them more time,” Trump said. “If they want more time, let them put their ballots in early. They don’t have to wait until the end.”

Many states count mail-in ballots received after Election Day, so long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3 or earlier. North Carolina will accept ballots received up to nine days after the election after the Supreme Court declined to block a deadline extension. The Supreme Court also temporarily allowed a three-day extension in Pennsylvania that had been ordered by the state’s Supreme Court.

Trump said the extensions, which have been opposed by Republican lawmakers, could allow “bad things happen in places like Pennsylvania and Nevada.”

“That’s a terrible ruling for our country. I don’t care. It’s a terrible ruling. It’s a sham,” Trump said.

An average of recent polls compiled by Real Clear Politics showed Trump and Biden in a virtual dead heat in Georgia. The state’s two Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, are in the midst of tightly-contested re-election campaigns.

Trump stopped in Georgia after holding events earlier Sunday in Michigan, Iowa and North Carolina. He will conclude the night with a fifth event in Florida, another battleground state.