Trump says these people will help advise him on reopening economy after coronavirus outbreak
President Trump announced Tuesday that dozens of executives, scholars and experts will form “Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups” to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus outbreak. Here is the White House list of “many” of those individuals from different fields.
Agriculture
- American Farm Bureau Federation – Zippy Duvall
- Sysco Corporation – Kevin Hourican
- Tyson Foods, Inc. – Dean Banks
- Perdue Farms, Inc. – Randy Day
- Cargill, Inc. – David MacLennan
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company – Juan Luciano
- Corteva Agriscience – Jim Collins
- Tractor Supply Company – Hal Lawton
- Seaboard Corporation – Steven Bresky
- Grimmway Farms – Barbara Grimm
- Mountaire Farms – Ronnie Cameron
Banking
- Bank of America – Brian Moynihan
- JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon
- Goldman Sachs – David Solomon
- Citigroup – Michael Corbat
- Wells Fargo – Charles Scharf
- U.S. Bancorp – Andrew Cecere
- Morgan Stanley – James Gorman
- Grand Rapids State Bank – Noah Wilcox
- Southern Bancorp – Darrin Williams
Construction/Labor/Workforce
- International Union of Operating Engineers – Jim Callahan
- North America’s Building Trades Union – Sean McGarvey
- Laborers’ International Union of North America – Terry O’Sullivan
- International Brotherhood of Teamsters – Jim Hoffa
- National Electrical Contractors Association – David Long
- Bechtel – Brendan Bechtel
- Fluor – Carlos Hernandez
- National Association of Home Builders – Jerry Howard
- Associated Builders and Contractors – Michael Bellaman
- Associated General Contractors – Stephen Sandherr
- AFL-CIO – Richard Trumka
- GH Palmer – Geoff Palmer
Defense
- Lockheed Martin – Marilyn Hewson
- Honeywell – Darius Adamczyk
- Northrop Grumman – Kathy Warden
- Raytheon – Gregory J. Hayes
- General Dynamics – Phoebe Novakovic
Energy
- ExxonMobil – Darren Woods
- Continental Resources – Harold Hamm
- Chevron – Mike Wirth
- Southern Company – Tom Fanning
- Alabama Power – Mark Crosswhite
- ConocoPhillips – Ryan Lance
- Occidental Petroleum – Vicki Hollub
- Kinder Morgan – Steven Kean
- Hess Corporation – John Hess
- Perot Group and Hillwood – Ross Perot Jr.
Financial Services
- Blackstone – Stephen Schwarzman
- Paulson & Co. – John Paulson
- Citadel LLC – Kenneth Griffin
- Elliott Management – Paul Singer
- Vista Equity Partners – Robert Smith
- Fidelity Investments – Abigail Johnson
- Mastercard – Ajay Banga
- Visa – Al Kelly
- Chubb – Evan Greenberg
- Sequoia Capital – Doug Leone
- Stephens, Inc. – Warren Stephens
- Charles Schwab – Chuck Schwab
Food & Beverage
- National Restaurant Association – Marvin Irby
- McDonald’s – Chris Kempczinski
- Darden Restaurants – Gene Lee Jr.
- Coca-Cola – James Quincey
- PepsiCo – Ramon Laguarta
- Chick-fil-A – Dan Cathy
- Subway – John Chidsey
- Bloomin’ Brands – David Deno
- YUM! Brands – David Gibbs
- Papa Johns – Rob Lynch
- Wendy’s – Todd Penegor
- Waffle House – Walt Ehmer
- Starbucks – Kevin Johnson
- Wolfgang Puck
- Thomas Keller
- Jean-Georges Vongerichten
- Daniel Boulud
- M Crowd Restaurant – Ray Washburne
- Jimmy John’s Founder – Jimmy John Liautaud
Healthcare
- NewYork-Presbyterian – Jerry Speyer
- HCA Healthcare – Sam Hazen
- Ascension Health – Joseph R. Impicciche
- CommonSpirit Health – Lloyd H. Dean
- Community Health Systems – Wayne Smith
- Trinity Health – Benjamin Carter
- Cardinal Health – Mike Kaufmann
- McKesson – Brian Tyler
- 3M – Mike Roman
- Procter & Gamble – David S. Taylor
- Abbott Laboratories – Robert Ford
- Johnson & Johnson – Alex Gorsky
- Merck – Kenneth Frazier
- Pfizer – Dr. Albert Bourla
- Eli Lilly and Company – Dave Ricks
- Thermo Fisher Scientific – Marc Casper
- Gilead Sciences – Daniel O’Day
- AbbVie – Richard Gonzalez
- Regeneron – Leo Schleifer
- Biogen – Michel Vounatsos
- Roche Diagnostics – Matthew Sause
- Anthem – Gail Boudreaux
- UnitedHealth Group – David Wichmann
- Aetna – Karen Lynch
- Cigna – David Cordani
- Humana – Bruce Broussard
Hospitality
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. – Sheldon Adelson
- Marriott – Arne Sorenson
- Carnival – Micky Arison
- Hilton – Christopher Nassetta
- Hyatt – Mark Hoplamazian
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – Geoff Ballotti
- Intercontinental Hotels Group – Elie Maalouf
- Royal Caribbean – Richard Fain
- Norwegian Cruise Lines – Frank Del Rio
- Treasure Island Hotels – Phil Ruffin
Manufacturing
- Caterpillar – Jim Umpleby III
- Deere & Company – John May
- Cummins – Tom Linebarger
- Dow Inc. – James Fitterling
- Emerson Electric Company – David Farr
- General Electric – Larry Culp
- Tesla – Elon Musk
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – Mike Manley
- Ford Motor Company – Bill Ford
- General Motors Company – Mary Barra
- National Association of Manufactures – Jay Timmons
- Pernod Ricard – Ann Mukherjee
Real Estate
- Simon Property Group – David Simon
- Caruso – Rick Caruso
- Vornado Realty Trust – Steven Roth
- Related Companies – Stephen Ross
- Blackstone – Jon Gray
- Irvine Company – Don Bren
- Starwood Capital Group – Barry Sternlicht
- Witkoff Group – Steve Witkoff
Retail
- Walmart – Doug McMillon
- Home Depot – Craig Menear
- Home Depot – Ken Langone
- Home Depot – Bernie Marcus
- The Kroger Co. – Rodney McMullen
- Lowe’s – Marvin Ellison
- Target – Brian Cornell
- CVS Health – Larry Merlo
- Rite Aid – Heyward Donigan
- Walgreens – Stefano Pessina
- Amazon – Jeff Bezos
- Menards – John Menard
- Best Buy – Hubert Joly
- Life Time – Bahram Akradi
Tech
- Apple – Tim Cook
- Google (Alphabet Inc) – Sundar Pichai
- Oracle – Larry Ellison
- Oracle – Safra Catz
- Salesforce – Marc Benioff
- SAP – Jen Morgan
- Microsoft – Satya Nadella
- Facebook – Mark Zuckerberg
- IBM – Arvind Krishna
- Intel – Bob Swan
- Qualcomm – Steven Mollenkopf
- Cisco – Chuck Robbins
- Advanced Micro Devices – Lisa Su
- Broadcom – Hock Tan
- Micron – Sanjay Mehrotra
Telecommunications
- Liberty Media – John Malone
- Verizon – Hans Vestberg
- T-Mobile – Mike Sievert
- Charter Communications – Thomas Rutledge
- Comcast – Brian Roberts
- Altec – Lee Styslinger
Transportation
- FedEx – Fred Smith
- United Airlines – Oscar Munoz
- UPS – David Abney
- J.B. Hunt – John Roberts III
- YRC Worldwide – Darren Hawkins
- Crowley Maritime – Tom Crowley Jr.
Sports
- NBA – Adam Silver
- MLB – Rob Manfred
- NFL – Roger Goodell
- UFC – Dana White
- PGA – Jay Monahan
- LPGA – Mike Whan
- USTA – Patrick Galbraith
- MLS – Don Garber
- WWE – Vince McMahon
- NASCAR – Lesa Kennedy
- NHL – Gary Bettman
- New England Patriots – Bob Kraft
- Dallas Cowboys – Jerry Jones
- Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban
- WNBA – Cathy Engelbert
- NWSL – Lisa Baird
Thought Leaders/Groups
- John Allison
- Kay Coles James
- Condoleezza Rice
- Art Laffer
- Steve Moore
- Steve Forbes
- Larry Lindsey
- Catherine Reynolds
- Jim DeMint
- Bill Hagerty
- Scott Gottlieb