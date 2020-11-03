Trump says Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania ballots is 'dangerous,' 'will 'induce violence'

President Trump Monday called a U.S. Supreme Court decision that said Pennsylvania could allow mail ballots through Friday “dangerous,” adding it would lead to “violence.”

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted in a post that was flagged by Twitter as “disputed” and “might be misleading.” “It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

Trump told reporters in Milwaukee the decision would allow “tremendous cheating” and he said he’s asking for it to be “readjusted.”

“You can’t extend dates,” he told a rally crowd in Avoca, Pa., Monday. “Especially when you know what goes on in Philadelphia, and it’s been going on for years…We have a lot of eyes on the governor.”

The Supreme Court last month ruled 4-4 to keep a lower court decision in place that allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted for another three days despite a Republican request for a stay on that decision.

Republicans had argued that when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled to change how the state would be handling its election due to the coronavirus, it presented a risk of confusing voters.

The three-day extension was ordered by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. Although the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block it, several conservative justices have indicated they could revisit the issue after the election.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, already has told local elections officials to keep the late-arriving ballots separate, but also to count them. She acknowledged that a post-election court fight could change that.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.