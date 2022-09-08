Trump says Queen Elizabeth II ‘will be very proud of King Charles III’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump said that King Charles III will be a “Great and Wonderful King” after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday.

Charles, 73, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and immediately ascended to the kingship after her death, though his coronation might not take place for months.

“King Charles III, who I have gotten to know well, will be a Great and Wonderful King. He dearly loves the United Kingdom and all that it represents to the World. He will prove to be an inspiration to everyone. Queen Elizabeth has been, and will be from above, very proud of King Charles III,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, greeted Trump at Buckingham Palace in an elaborate arrival ceremony three years ago.

Trump also paid his respects to the Queen, writing that her “historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.”

“She will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest reigning British monarch, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.