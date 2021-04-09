Trump says Prince Philip's death is 'irreplaceable loss for Great Britain'

Former President Donald Trump remembered the late Prince Philip on Friday as “a man who embodied the noble soul and proud spirit” of the United Kingdom.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at Windsor Castle Friday morning at the age of 99. He and Queen Elizabeth II had been married for 73 years.

Trump issued a statement Friday saying he and Melania send their deepest condolences to the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people.

“This is an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization,” Trump said in the statement.

He continued: “Prince Philip defined British dignity and grace. He personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom.”

Trump said Prince Philip was respected around the world and served as an “exceptional example” of service, constancy and patriotism.

Queen Elizabeth II will now enter an official mourning period of eight days.

The 94-year-old reigning monarch will halt royal duties. Affairs of state have also been paused and no laws will be given royal assent.

