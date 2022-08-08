Trump says Mar-A-Lago home in Florida ‘under siege’ by FBI agents

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida is “under siege” by a “large group” of FBI agents.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”

The FBI did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.