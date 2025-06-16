Trump says Iran would ‘like to talk’ about dialing down Israel-Iran conflict

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran would “like to talk” about dialing down the Israel-Iran conflict during a quick appearance in front of reporters alongside Canada’s prime minister at this week’s G7 conference.

The president made the comment after a reporter asked if Trump had seen or heard “any signals or seen any messages from intermediaries that Iran wishes to de-escalate the conflict.”

“They’d like to talk, but they should have done that before,” Trump responded. “But I’d say Iran is not winning this war. And they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it’s too late.”

Trump’s comments come amid an ongoing exchange of missile barrages between Israel and Iran. The battle began last week when Israel launched attacks from inside Iran targeting many of Iran’s top military commanders and the country’s nuclear facilities.

Trump reiterated during his Monday comments from the G7 that he had provided Iran 60 days to strike a deal on a new nuclear deal that the president has suggested could have prevented the current fighting.

“They had 60 days, and on the 61st day, I said, ‘We don’t have a deal,'” Trump said while standing next to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “They have to make a deal. And it’s painful for both parties.”

When asked what it would take for the U.S. to get involved in the conflict militarily, Trump said, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

“We’ve always supported Israel,” Trump added when asked what material support the United States was providing Israel amid the attacks. “We have, for a long period of time, strongly, and Israel is doing very well right now.”

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that, according to Middle Eastern and European officials, Iran has been sending messages to Israel and the U.S. – via Arab intermediaries – signaling they are open to returning to the negotiating table under the condition the U.S. does not join Israel in its attacks.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on this story.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.