Trump says his 'personality' is giving him a low coronavirus approval rating

President Trump was asked why Dr. Anthony Fauci, who works for his administration, has a high approval rating on the handling of coronavirus but Trump himself does not. “It can only be my personality,” the president said.

“I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci,” Trump said at a White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday. “I agree with a lot of what he’s said.”

Trump said that “for the most part” his administration has done what Fauci has recommended.

“He’s got this high approval rating—so why don’t I have a high approval rating, and the administration, with respect to the virus?” Trump continued. He touted the administration’s work on testing, PPE supplies and producing ventilators.

“Nobody likes me. It can only be my personality. That’s all,” the president said.

TRUMP SPOKE WITH FAUCI AFTER CRITICISM FROM WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS, SOURCE SAYS

Fauci last week welcomed President Trump’s more sober tone with the virus, after the president began wearing a mask in public and canceled the Jacksonville, Fla. part of the Republican National Convention.

“It’s no secret around the White House how I and my fellow task force members feel about the issue of congregating in crowds. I believe he and others in the White house have heard us speak about that so I would hope that that maybe would have some influence in the decision,” Fauci told “America’s Newsroom.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Not only a decision about that but as you can see the president has come around now about wearing a mask and has actually been recommending it so I think we’re moving in a positive direction in that regard,” Fauci said.

Fox News’ Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.