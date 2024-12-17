Trump says he will consider pardon for NYC Mayor Eric Adams, says he was targeted for illegal migrant stance

President-elect Trump on Monday said he would consider pardoning New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is the subject of a federal investigation into corruption and bribery charges.

“Yeah, I would,” Trump said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. “I think that he was treated pretty unfairly.”

A federal indictment accuses Adams of soliciting illegal campaign donations from foreign entities and falsifying paper trails to cover them up. He allegedly defrauded taxpayers for $10 million over the past decade and frequently took free or steeply discounted vacations bankrolled by his foreign benefactors.

“I don’t know the facts,” Trump added. “I would certainly look at it.”

During his remarks, Trump downplayed allegations that Adams took free luxury travel and airline upgrades from Turkish officials.

“Being upgraded in an airplane many years ago ?” Trump said. “I doubt if there’s anyone here who hasn’t been upgraded.”

“It seems, you know, like being upgraded in an airplane many years ago — I know probably everybody here has been upgraded,” he added. “They see you’re all stars, they say, ‘I want to upgrade that person from NBC,’ and that would mean you’ll spend the rest of your life in prison,” he said.

Trump said Adams was targeted because of his strong stance on illegal immigration and the impact it’s had on New York City.

“I said, ‘He’s going to be indicted,'” Trump said. “And a few months later, he got indicted.”

Last week, Adams met with Trump’s choice for border czar, Tom Homan, to discuss the migrant crisis. After the meeting, Adams said the discussion was very productive.

“From what I heard from the incoming head of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is that we have the same desire to go after those who are committing violent acts, repeated violent acts among innocent New Yorkers and among migration asylum seekers,” Adams told reporters. “That’s what I heard from him. And I was pleased to hear that, because we share the same desire.”

Adams has denied any wrongdoing. In November, he rebuffed claims that he was aligning himself with Trump in order to get a pardon.

He was asked about that matter during an appearance on “The View.”

“I think nothing is more challenging than being — not being able to defend yourself in public,” he answered, avoiding the Trump part of the question.

“Listen, I said it over and over again. I did nothing wrong,” he continued.