Trump says he was ‘shot with a bullet’ in assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

Former President Trump confirmed he was “shot with a bullet” that “pierced” the upper part of his right ear at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Gunfire broke out at the Trump rally shortly after the former president began speaking at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

The attack on the former president is being investigated as an assassination attempt, according to Fox News sources.

Trump put out a statement on his Truth Social account Saturday evening.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.”

Trump said, “Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.”

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” the former president said. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

The former president added that “much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

“GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he said.

Trump was rushed from the stage by Secret Service agents after the bullet purportedly pierced his ear.

As they led him away, with blood dripping down his cheek and his right ear, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee raised his arms defiantly.

Trump was heard telling his security team, “let me get my shoes,” as they brought him to his feet and hustled him off-stage.

Moments after Trump was rushed from the stage, Trump campaign communication director, Steven Cheung, said that the former president “is fine.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Cheung told Fox News Digital. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

The chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi put out a statement Saturday evening.

“During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue,” he said. “US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation.”

Meanwhile, Saturday night, Trump campaign senior advisors Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, along with Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and co-Chair Lara Trump put out a statement, again maintaining Trump is “doing well” and looking forward to this week’s RNC convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

“As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action,” they said. “President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States.”

The added: “As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.”

President Biden also reacted Saturday evening, saying he had been briefed on the incident and is “praying for him and his family.”

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said.

Biden added that there was “no place for this kind of violence in America.” “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety,” he said. “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”