Trump says he is ‘honored,’ ‘invigorated’ after winning Iowa caucuses: ‘We want to Make America Great Again’

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said he feels “invigorated” and “greatly honored” after winning the 2024 Iowa caucuses, telling Fox News Digital that he feels “strong” for our country.

Fox News Digital exclusively interviewed the former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner shortly after the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Trump won the Iowa caucuses.

Trump takes the lion’s share of the state’s 40 delegates in the first-in-the-nation primary contest. The result solidifies his place as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

“I feel great,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “I am greatly honored by such an early call.”

“It really is an honor that, minutes after, they’ve announced I’ve won—against very credible competition—great competition, actually,” Trump said.

He added: “It is a tremendous thing and a tremendous feeling.”

“We have to get our country back,” he told Fox News Digital. “Our country has gone through so many bad things over the last three years and it is continuing to go through bad things.”

Trump pointed to conflict in the Middle East and “the attack of Israel.”

“I feel really invigorated and strong for our country,” he told Fox News Digital. “We want to Make America Great Again—the greatest slogan ever—and the fact is, that’s what we did.”

Trump touted his administration’s success, pointing to U.S. energy independence, the rebuilding of the U.S. military, and “the best economy ever” under his presidency.

“We’re going to quickly do it all again,” he said. “We are going to fix our border and we are going to do it and do it quickly.”