Trump says he has ‘transformed the face of the Republican Party’ as he stumps for Oz in PA Senate primary

Former President Donald Trump spoke Friday in Pennsylvania in support of senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Trump, who officially endorsed Oz in the Republican primary earlier this month, boasted during his speech that he “transformed” the GOP.

“Tuesday’s primary results are just the latest proof that we have transformed the face of the Republican Party,” said Trump. “Thank goodness.”

Trump went on to accuse previous incarnations of the Republican Party of forgetting average, working people in the U.S.

“We are now the working people’s party, but we’re really the party of everyone. We’re the party,” he continued. “You know what? We’re the party of common sense. I think more than anything else, we believe in putting America first and we’re going to keep on fighting to make America great again.”

Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump, who’s repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 59% of ballots cast in the anonymous online straw poll, according to results announced by CPAC earlier this year.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said in an interview Wednesday that former President Donald Trump is “very likely” to be the presidential candidate for the Republican Party if he desires.

“It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So if he wants to become the nominee in ’24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that.”

The senator’s assessment comes days after Ohio senatorial candidate JD Vance – a former critic of Trump – won the Republican primary with the former president’s endorsement.