Trump says economy will ‘rocket’ after signing ‘big beautiful bill’: ‘It’s going to be really great’

President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated Congress’ passage of his “big, beautiful bill,” describing the sweeping measure as “the biggest bill of its kind ever signed” and promising, “it’s going to make this country into a rocket ship. It’s going to be really great.”

Earlier in the day, the House narrowly approved the package by a 218-214 vote after a marathon overnight session on Capitol Hill – the final hurdle after the Senate passed the measure earlier in the week.

He noted that only two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, and Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, voted against the bill. Zero Democrats backed it.

“Well, I was disappointed that [Fitzpatrick] did that. There were two of them that voted down, so I was disappointed that he voted no,” Trump said.

He hailed the outcome as a sign of GOP unity heading into the Independence Day weekend.

“When you go over the bill it was very easy to get through the House,” Trump said.

Trump touted the bill’s broad scope, adding that it provides the “biggest tax cut in history” along with major investments in border security and the military.

“Great for security, great on the southern border, immigration is covered, we covered just about everything. Again, it’s the biggest bill ever signed of its kind,” the president said.

“We’ll have growth in record numbers,” he added.

The White House stated that the bill will “create historic economic growth to usher in America’s Golden Age.”

“The bill provides Americans with the largest tax cut in history, paired with a host of other pro-growth policies that will slash our deficits and debt. America is going to take off like a rocket ship!” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital.

The president also previewed a patriotic signing ceremony set for Independence Day.

Trump said he will officially sign the bill at the White House on Friday around 5 p.m., with an array of U.S. Air Force jets soaring overhead in celebration.

“We’re signing at about 5:00 p.m., and at about 5:00 p.m. we’re going to have B-2s and F-22s and F-35s flying right over the White House… so we’ll be signing with those beautiful planes flying right over our heads,” he told reporters on the tarmac.