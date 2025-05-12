Trump says China agrees to ‘fully’ open country’s markets to US businesses

China has agreed to “open itself up to American business” following trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing Saturday, according to President Donald Trump.

The arrangement arguably was the most significant development stemming from the trade negotiations, Trump told reporters Monday at the White House.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched trade negotiations with China in Geneva Saturday, resulting in a deal that would put a temporarily ease up on tariffs for 90 days.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.