Trump says Barr 'a big disappointment' after report AG knew about Hunter Biden investigation months ago

President Trump on Saturday described Attorney General William Barr as a “big disappointment” after a report claiming the nation’s top lawyer knew about the Hunter Biden investigation months ago.

“A big disappointment,” Trump tweeted, in response to a tweet by commentator Todd Starnes that called for Barr to be fired if the report was true.

AG BARR KNEW ABOUT HUNTER BIDEN PROBE FOR MONTHS: REPORT

He later tweeted: “Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!”

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Barr was aware of investigations involving President-elect Joe Biden’s son since before the spring and has resisted pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations.

The Justice Department (DOJ) declined to comment to Fox News on the tweets Saturday.

Justice Department guidelines advise investigators against taking overt actions in a run-up to an election so as not to be seen as affecting the outcome.

Hunter Biden said in a statement Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs” and that he is taking the matter “very seriously” and is “confident” he handled his affairs “legally and appropriately.”

IN LETTER TO TRUMP, HOUSE REPUBLICANS CALL FOR SPECIAL COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE ELECTION

A well-placed government source told Fox News that Hunter Biden is a subject/target of the grand jury investigation. According to the source, a “target” means that there is a “high probability that person committed a crime,” while a “subject” is someone you “don’t know for sure” has committed a crime.

The source also told Fox News that this investigation was predicated, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Journal reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan had also been looking into his dealings as part of a broader financial investigation that has been going on for at least a year — although he was never a specific target for prosecution.

The outlet reports that investigators tried to keep the case out of public view by taking few visible steps in the weeks before the election, recognizing the impact it could have.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.