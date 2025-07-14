Trump says ‘American spirit’ triumphs over ‘forces of evil’ on anniversary of Butler assassination attempt

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Sunday reflected on the one-year anniversary of the assassination attempt against him, saying he believes God alone saved him that day to “restore our beloved Republic to greatness and to rescue our Nation from those who seek its ruin.”

Then-candidate Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump suffered an injury to his ear after a bullet grazed him, while one person was killed and a pair of others were wounded.

A Secret Service sniper fatally shot the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had climbed to the top of a nearby building.

“One year ago today, at 6:11 pm—eight minutes after taking the stage on the grounds of Butler Farms to address thousands of Americans gathered at a campaign rally—rifle fire broke out, and an assassin’s bullet came within a quarter inch of ending my life and silencing our movement to restore American greatness,” Trump said in a statement on Sunday.

“Yet, by the hand of providence and the grace of Almighty God, my life was spared,” he continued. “As we commemorate one year since the harrowing events of July 13, 2024, we reaffirm that the American spirit has and will always triumph over forces of evil and destruction.”

The president commended those who rushed to help the victims at the rally, including first responders and ordinary rally attendees who, he said, “left as heroes.”

“Those who carry scars from that July evening defended our Republic during one of our nation’s darkest hours—running to the injured amid chaos and uncertainty to provide comfort and lifesaving care,” Trump said.

He added that doctors and first responders rushed to help the wounded, while rallygoers guided their fellow citizens to safety and “patriots raised their fists in the air in an outpouring of support and national pride.”

“These men and women arrived at the rally grounds as ordinary Americans, but left as heroes,” Trump said. “They represent the very best of our nation, and we are forever indebted for their kindness and compassion.”

Trump also highlighted the name of Corey Comperatore, the rally attendee who was killed protecting his family during the event.

“The world will never forget the tragic loss of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, veteran, and devoted husband and father,” Trump said. “When gunfire erupted, Corey did not hesitate to protect his wife and two daughters. He died a hero, and we are eternally grateful for his inspiring love, valor, and faithfulness.”

The shooting in Butler raised questions about how the suspect was able to climb onto a nearby building and fire eight shots at Trump, leading to scrutiny of the Secret Service and the resignation of its director in the aftermath of the incident.

Questions were further raised about the agency after another incident in September in which a gunman camped in the shrubbery outside one of Trump’s golf courses before being shot at by a Secret Service agent.

Under new leadership appointed by Trump, the agency has been working to address the failures that were highlighted last year, beginning with the Butler shooting. But questions about the security lapses still remain, and the motive of the gunman remains unclear.

“It remains my firm conviction that God alone saved me that day for a righteous purpose: to restore our beloved Republic to greatness and to rescue our Nation from those who seek its ruin,” Trump said in his statement. “One year after the attempt on my life in Butler, our country is in the midst of a new Golden Age. History will remember the would-be assassin for his cowardice and failure, but the magnificent legacy of the heroes of July 13, 2024, will forever be etched upon the heart of our nation.”

Trump also said Sunday while speaking to reporters that he does not like to think much about the Butler assassination attempt.

“I don’t like to think about it much,” Trump said. “I have a job to do, so I don’t like to think about it much. It’s a little bit of a dangerous profession being president, but I really don’t like to think about it. Better off not thinking about it.”