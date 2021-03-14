Trump said Meghan Markle is ‘no good’ following bombshell Oprah interview

Former President Donald Trump thought Meghan Markle was “no good” following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last week but felt publicly saying so would cause the sort of backlash experienced by British TV host Piers Morgan after he openly criticized the Duchess of Sussex, according to a former adviser.

Jason Miller, who was Trump’s senior communications adviser, made the comments during a Wednesday interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

“She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it,” Miller said, recounting the former commander-in-chief’s comments.

Miller said Trump feared publicly saying anything negative about Markle could get you “canceled” like Morgan, who made headlines on Tuesday after he stormed off the set out of “Good Morning Britain” following a tense exchange with co-host Alex Beresford over the Winfrey interview.

Morgan later claimed he was fired over his refusal to apologize for saying that Markle’s claims about suicidal thoughts and racism within the royal family were exaggerated – statements that drew more than 41,000 complaints to U.K. regulator Ofcom, including from Markle herself.

Trump reportedly told Miller, “I’m on team Piers.”

“Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle,” Miller said Trump told him.

This was not the first time Trump has sparred with Markle. In 2016, Markle said she was voting for Hillary Clinton, “not because she is a woman, but because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

Responding to her comments in a 2019 interview with The Sun, Trump reportedly said he was “shocked” by Duchess Meghan’s past remarks.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump reportedly told the outlet.

And during the run-up to the 2020 Presidential Election, when asked about Markle and Prince Harry’s endorsement of Biden, Trump said, “I’m not a fan of hers.”

“And she probably has heard that,” Trump said. “But I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”