Trump roasts Biden with clip from Clooney movie after actor calls for president to drop out of race

Former President Trump took shots at actor George Clooney on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, including a video with President Biden’s face superimposed onto a scene from one of Clooney’s movies.

“So although I wish I were here with better news, the fact is you and I are sitting here today because this will be your last week of employment,” Clooney’s character in 2009’s “Up in the Air” says in the clip posted by Trump. Footage of Biden looking into the camera during a recent interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous was featured in the clip.

“This is not an assessment of your productivity,” Clooney continues. “Try not to take this personal.”

“Well, I just had a bad night,” Biden responds.

The video mocking President Biden came shortly after Trump blasted Clooney on Truth Social following the actor’s call for Biden to drop out of the race weeks after a Hollywood fundraiser he attended with Biden.

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump wrote Wednesday in the post. “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?”

“Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television,” Trump continued. “Movies never really worked for him!!!”

Clooney wrote in his New York Times article that Democratic Party leaders needed to stop trying to convince Americans they “didn’t see what we just saw,” and accused them of ignoring “warning signs” concerning Biden.

Former Obama adviser Jon Favreau, a member of the group often referred to as the “Obama bros” during his tenure in the White House, was also at the Hollywood fundraiser and followed up Clooney’s announcement with a similar sentiment.

“It was not surprising to any of us who were at the fundraiser,” Favreau told CNN. “I was there. Clooney was exactly right, and every single person I talked to at the fundraiser thought the same thing, except for the people working for Joe Biden, or at least they didn’t say that.”

Biden has said he will not be leaving the 2024 race, and his campaign is continuing to go “full steam ahead,” as one source put it to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign and Clooney’s representatives for comment but did not receive a response.

