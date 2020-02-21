Trump rips Democrats' 'reality show', says Bloomberg spent $500M to 'get embarrassed by Pocahontas'

President Trump riffed on several of the Democratic presidential primary contenders before a fired-up crowd in Las Vegas Friday, one day before Nevada Democrats caucus to determine their choice to be the party’s standard-bearer.

In his remarks, Trump focused former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose performance in Wednesday’s debate has been widely criticized.

“I think he’s gone,” Trump initially said of the 78-year-old media mogul’s chances, before adding: “You know what? He’ll spend another $500 million. I spent $70 million and I won.”

“Mini Mike so far has spent almost $500 million in order to get embarrassed by Pocahontas,” he remarked, using his favorite nickname for Warren.

Trump also characterized the senator from Massachusetts as “mean” and claimed she has a “nervous energy” on the debate stage.

“‘I got him, I want to see those agreements — you open up those agreements,'” the president said, impersonating Warren’s challenge to Bloomberg over non-disclosure agreements signed by former employees of his media company.

While Trump was on stage, Bloomberg announced that he will allow three female former employees to be released their non-disclosure agreements that were signed “to address complaints about comments they said I had made.”

Trump joked that Bloomberg was so upset with his own performance earlier in the week that he “went backstage [and] fired a lot of people.” — ‘How the hell did you get me into this?'”

Trump then referenced his friendship with “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett — who also produced CBS’ “Survivor” franchise.

“Mark Burnett said this is the greatest reality show in history,” Trump claimed, adding that someone could take “The Apprentice,” combine it with “Survivor” and “multiply” them by 10,000 and still fall short of the show that the Democratic presidential candidates are putting on.

Trump also criticized former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, referring to him as “Alfred E. Neuman” and claiming the 38-year-old had presided over a city that “went to hell.”

He also saved some criticism for Tom Steyer, who helped lead the charge to impeach the president.

“Tom Steyer — Mr. Impeachment — How did that work out, Tom? Thank you very much for the great poll numbers,” Trump riffed. “This schmuck spends $250 million, and he ends up with one-third of one percent in Iowa … I never heard of this guy.”