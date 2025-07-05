Trump rides major wave of momentum going into July Fourth after Iran, BBB, Supreme Court and lawsuit victories

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is riding a major wave of momentum after he signed his $3.3 trillion “big, beautiful bill” Friday – a final notch in a series of wins for his administration in recent weeks.

The bill’s passage comes on the heels of other significant victories for his administration, including a Supreme Court ruling in his favor and successful strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

“President Trump has delivered more wins for the American people in two weeks than most Presidents do in four years,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Thursday statement to Fox News Digital. “This has been the most historic two weeks of any Administration in history. Thanks to President Trump, America is back and is the hottest country in the world!”

The tax and domestic policy bill arrived on his desk after the House passed the final version of the measure Thursday – meeting Trump’s self-imposed Fourth of July deadline to get the measure over the finish line.

The bill includes key provisions that would permanently establish individual and business tax breaks included in Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and incorporates new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay.

The measure also raises the debt limit by $5 trillion – a provision that has faced scrutiny from figures such as SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Furthermore, the bill rescinds certain Biden-era green energy tax credits, and allocates approximately $350 billion for defense and Trump’s mass deportation initiative to weed out illegal immigrants from the U.S.

The measure also institutes Medicaid reforms, including new 80-hour-a-month work requirements for Medicaid recipients, and expands work requirements for those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Here are some other recent events that have gone in the Trump administration’s favor:

US strikes on Iran

The U.S. launched strikes June 21 targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities, which involved more than 125 U.S. aircraft, according to Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Following the strikes, Trump said in an address to the nation that the mission left the nuclear sites “completely and totally obliterated,” and Caine said that initial battle damage assessments suggested “all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction.”

Still, Caine acknowledged that a final assessment would “take some time.”

But days later, a leaked report from the Defense Intelligence Agency, published by CNN and the New York Times, cast doubt on those claims, saying that the strikes had only set back Iran’s nuclear program by several months.

However, the Pentagon said Wednesday that internal intelligence assessments indicate the strikes set back Iran’s nuclear program by one or two years.

“We have degraded their program by one to two years, at least intel assessments inside the Department (of Defense) assess that,” Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell told reporters Wednesday.

Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions

The Supreme Court ruled, 6–3, to block the lower courts from issuing universal injunctions on June 27. Multiple executive orders Trump has signed during his second administration have been tied up in the courts as a result of nationwide injunctions, including his ban on birthright citizenship.

The Supreme Court’s ruling means that lower courts are only permitted to issue broad injunctions in limited cases, which Trump said would prevent a “colossal abuse of power.”

“I was elected on a historic mandate, but in recent months, we’ve seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the president to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers,” Trump said on June 27.

Paramount Global agrees to settlement

CBS News’ parent company, Paramount Global, Tuesday agreed to a $16 million settlement with Trump, stemming from a lawsuit Trump filed against CBS in October 2024 related to a “60 Minutes” interview with his opponent in the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the lawsuit, Trump alleged that CBS deceptively edited the interview with Harris when asked about why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t “listening” to the Biden administration. While the segment aired one answer from Harris during a primetime special on the network, a less polished answer had previously appeared in a preview clip of the interview.

The money from the settlement will not go to Trump himself, but rather, toward his future presidential library and to cover the plaintiffs’ fees and costs. CBS said it worked with a mediator to reach the settlement agreement and that Paramount will not issue an apology.