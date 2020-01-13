Trump retweets image of Pelosi, Schumer in Muslim garb next to Iranian flag

President Trump retweeted a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim headwear with a backdrop of the Iranian flag, in the midst of a Monday morning Twitter spree where he shared a number of posts accusing Democratic leadership of supporting the Iranian government.

The president’s political opponents have blasted him for ordering the drone strike against Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who has been linked to numerous attacks on American forces and more. Meanwhile, they largely have remained silent as the Iranian people have staged massive protests against their leaders, in the wake of the government shooting down a passenger plane and initially denying it.

“The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue,” said the original tweet from user @D0wn_Under.

Trump later summed up his views on the matter, stating, “The Democrats and the Fake News are trying to make terrorist Soleimani into a wonderful guy, only because I did what should have been done for 20 years.”

Other Republicans, though, have faced a stiff backlash for going too far in their condemnation of Democrats’ comments on Iran.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., apologized for asserting that Democrats are “in love with terrorists,” following the introduction of a War Powers Resolution in the House meant to curb Trump’s ability to take military action.