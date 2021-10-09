DES MOINES, IOWA – Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Iowa on Saturday – his first stop in the competitive central plains state since last year’s election.

Iowa is also the state whose caucuses for the past half-century have kicked off the presidential nomination calendar, and Trump’s stop is sparking more speculation he’ll make another White House run in 2024.

TRUMP RETURNS TO IOWA TO BOOST 2022 REPUBLICANS, BUT LAYS DOWN 2024 MARKER

Iowa was once a key battleground state, but Trump comfortably won it his 2016 election as president and his 2020 defeat. He arrived in the Hawkeye State days after scoring his best favorable ratings ever in the Des Moines Register poll, which is considered the gold standard in this neck of the woods.

Fifty-three percent of Iowans had a favorable view of the former president and 45% hold an unfavorable view, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey released on Monday. And among Republicans only, he was at 91% favorability.