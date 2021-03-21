Trump returning to social media with 'his own platform' in 2-3 months: adviser

Former President Donald Trump will be back on social media in the near future with his own service, according to one of his senior advisers.

Jason Miller, who was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Fox News’ “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday that Trump will be reentering the social media space in two to three months with a new platform of his own that will “completely redefine the game.”

Miller said he expects Trump’s new venture to have tens of millions of users.

Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He had been a prolific poster on that platform before and during his presidency.